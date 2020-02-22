Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map

Charlotte M. Kraynak


1930 - 2020
Charlotte M. Kraynak Obituary
Charlotte May (Ashbaugh) Kraynak, 89, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born March 23, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. Ashbaugh and Mary A. (Hostoffer) Ashbaugh. Charlotte loved baking, spending time with her grandchildren, and tending to her home, which she proudly kept spotless. She will be remembered as a generous, caring person. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Kraynak; one brother, Raymond Ashbaugh; two sisters, Betty Hoffer and Lois Lehman Elliott; and an infant sister, Grace Ashbaugh. Charlotte is survived by one son, John P. Kraynak and his wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; one daughter, Karen A. May and her husband, Timothy, of Latrobe; one brother, Charles Blaine Ashbaugh and his wife, Vern, of Latrobe; five grandchildren, Melissa Weideburg, Ashley Benson and her husband, Matt, Jonathon Kraynak and his wife, Hannah, Paige Kraynak and her fiance, Nate Ealy, and Michaela Kraynak; five great-grandchildren, McKenna, Maylee, Joseph, Leland, and Jack; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Larry McDonnell officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
