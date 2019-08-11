|
Charlotte Mae Spicher, 89, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Brookdale Latrobe. She was born May 29, 1930, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Russel J. and Margaret (Ambrose) Spicher. Charlotte was a 1948 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1951 graduate of the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her nursing studies at Case Western University and UCLA and received her doctorate in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1975. She served seven years in the Air Force as a flight nurse and attained the rank of captain. She went on as a professor, teaching at Case Western Reserve University, the University of Connecticut and the University of Cincinnati, from where she retired in 1995. She was an active member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Latrobe, where she served as council president, teacher of adults and on many church committees. She was also a member of the Latrobe Historical Society. She loved to travel and visited many countries around the world. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Lee Miller and her husband, Frank, and Ursula Harris and her husband, Don. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews including her nephew and caregiver, Donald H. "Herb" Harris Jr., of Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019