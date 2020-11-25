1/1
Charlotte R. Belin
1940 - 2020
Charlotte R. (Ponti) Belin, 80, of Export, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born April 21, 1940, in Breezewood, the daughter of the late Gianetto and Dorothy (Kazmark) Ponti. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed for 30 years as the manager of Stop N' Go convenience store in Delmont. Charlotte loved cooking and caring for her precious family, whom she always put first. Her hobbies included painting, doing puzzles and her Ipad. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her sons, John Belin (Zenaida), Clifford Belin (Karen) and Richard Belin; grandchildren, Brandon Belin, Krystal Belin and Ryan Ato (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Lucianna, Jessamin, Millian and Percival Ato. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Belin; and brother, Leo Daniels. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with a blessing service that will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday during visitation. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Interment in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlotte's memory may be made to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, 1-800-242-8721. Please write "Charlotte Belin" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
NOV
27
Service
03:30 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
