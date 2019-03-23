Charlotte Ruth (Washington) Shaffer, 90, formerly of Greensburg, went to be with her heavenly father Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Johnson City, Tenn. Charlotte was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Midway, daughter of the late Glenn C. and Golden (Singleton) Washington. A 1946 graduate of Greensburg High School, Charlotte worked for ITE Corp., Hempfield Church of Christ and Westmoreland Hospital prior to her retirement. Charlotte was a member of Hempfield Church of Christ for more than 50 years and served as the church's first secretary during the 1960s. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, James L. Shaffer. Surviving are two sons, Scott Shaffer and wife, Karen, of Knoxville, Tenn., and David Shaffer and wife, Kathi, of Kingsport, Tenn.; a grandson, Timothy Shaffer and wife, Caitie, of Memphis, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Caroline Shaffer, of Knoxville, Tenn.; two brothers and a sister, Glenn Washington Jr. and wife, Marilyn, of Greensburg, William Washington and wife, Mary Ann, of Hunker, and Joan Jordan, of Scottdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hempfield Church of Christ, with the Rev. Mike Hazelton officiating. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.