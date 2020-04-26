Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Resources
More Obituaries for Charmaine Valek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charmaine A. Valek


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charmaine A. Valek Obituary
Charmaine Ann Valek, 61, of Scottdale, affectionately known by loved ones as "Lucy," passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Ross, of Jeannette. Charmaine graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1977. She married Robert Charles Valek Dec. 17, 1979. They were married for 40 years. Charmaine was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed reading, planting and all forms of housework. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her only son, Thomas Robert, of Scottdale; and a sister, Candace Ross-Knorr and her husband, Thomas, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by many other loved family members. She will be sorely missed by her family and those who knew her. Honoring Charmaine's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charmaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -