|
|
Charmaine Ann Valek, 61, of Scottdale, affectionately known by loved ones as "Lucy," passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes Ross, of Jeannette. Charmaine graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1977. She married Robert Charles Valek Dec. 17, 1979. They were married for 40 years. Charmaine was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed reading, planting and all forms of housework. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her only son, Thomas Robert, of Scottdale; and a sister, Candace Ross-Knorr and her husband, Thomas, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by many other loved family members. She will be sorely missed by her family and those who knew her. Honoring Charmaine's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Scottdale. Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2020