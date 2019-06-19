Chart C. Howard, 58, of Acme, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William and Gaile White Howard. Mr. Howard was formerly employed at Pepsi Cola in Kecksburg, and he was also self-employed. He was a member of The Appalachian Wagon Train, the Laurel Highlands Horse Pullers Association and the Tri County Horse and Mule Association. He is survived by his daughter, Codie Lynn Howard and Nick Smith, of Bedford; one brother, William Howard and his wife, Joyce, of Acme; his sisters, Sue Doak and her husband, Robert, of Blairsville, Jane Gary and her husband, Michael, of Fairhope, Kelly Miller and her husband, Dean, of Greensburg, and Kimberly Martz and her husband, Dale, of Donegal; his sister-in-law, Denise Howard, of Ebensburg, Pa.; the mother of his daughter, Linda McGinity, of Kecksburg; his nieces and nephews, Jeff Doak, Dan Doak and his wife, Crystal, Bobby Howard and his wife, Heather, Brad Martz, Wesley Martz and his wife, Amanda, Erin Howard Masser and her husband, Alex, Kailey Miller and Kelcey Miller; his great-nieces and -nephew, Sydney Doak, Hadley Howard and Laney Howard; and many friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Howard.

Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 444 LIberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the family asks that you make a commitment to make a healthy lifestyle change, in memory of Chart C. Howard. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.