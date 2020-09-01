1/1
Chauncey B. McCann
1925 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chauncey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chauncey B. McCann, 94, of Norvelt, formerly of Southwest Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1925, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Chauncey and Anna Marie (Hainan) McCann. Prior to retirement, he had been a supervisor for Overly Manufacturing Co., Greensburg. He was a member of Church of the Brethren, Southwest Greensburg; American Legion Post. No. 981, South Greensburg; VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg; and 406th Health and Recreation Camp. He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1943-1946 during World War II as a radioman second class on the USS St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, June (Exton) McCann; two brothers, James and Kenneth McCann; and three sisters, Phyllis Brdar, Margaret Riffle and Naomi Macklin. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lilyan M. (Tometsko) McCann; two sons, Richard McCann, of Huntingdon, W.Va., and Charles Muchoney and wife Kim, of Pittsburgh; four daughters, Cathy Parfitt and husband Pastor Stephen, of Greensburg, Dee Sprung, of Woodlands, Texas, Patti Watkins, of Greensburg, and Mariann Billmyer and husband Steve, of Fayetteville, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Vesco, Amber Howardson, Courtney Aliotta, Nick and Emma Billmyer, Madison and Caitlyn Muchoney, and Shani, Tara and Vik Subbarao; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved