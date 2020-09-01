Chauncey B. McCann, 94, of Norvelt, formerly of Southwest Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1925, in Latrobe and was a son of the late Chauncey and Anna Marie (Hainan) McCann. Prior to retirement, he had been a supervisor for Overly Manufacturing Co., Greensburg. He was a member of Church of the Brethren, Southwest Greensburg; American Legion Post. No. 981, South Greensburg; VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg; and 406th Health and Recreation Camp. He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1943-1946 during World War II as a radioman second class on the USS St. Louis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, June (Exton) McCann; two brothers, James and Kenneth McCann; and three sisters, Phyllis Brdar, Margaret Riffle and Naomi Macklin. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lilyan M. (Tometsko) McCann; two sons, Richard McCann, of Huntingdon, W.Va., and Charles Muchoney and wife Kim, of Pittsburgh; four daughters, Cathy Parfitt and husband Pastor Stephen, of Greensburg, Dee Sprung, of Woodlands, Texas, Patti Watkins, of Greensburg, and Mariann Billmyer and husband Steve, of Fayetteville, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Vesco, Amber Howardson, Courtney Aliotta, Nick and Emma Billmyer, Madison and Caitlyn Muchoney, and Shani, Tara and Vik Subbarao; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
