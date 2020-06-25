Cherlon Marie "Lonnie" (Petrill) Van Duyn, 67, of Shelby Township, Mich., formerly of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born Oct. 1, 1952, in Greensburg, to the late Samuel and Grace (DeGuffroy) Petrill. Lonnie was a 1970 graduate of Penn Joint High School. She was employed as a director at Tiffany and Co. for many years. Lonnie is survived by her siblings, Sharon L. (husband Kevin) Eads, of Murrysville, Kevin S. (wife Donna) Petrill, of Hempfield Township, Dr. Lori (husband Dr. Brian) Radulovich, of Columbia Station, Ohio, and Kristin (husband Kevin) McAllister, of West Chester, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and Jan Van Duyn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Desziree Petrill. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Angel Network, 295 Tillbrook Road, Irwin, PA 15642, or to your local Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.