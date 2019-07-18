Home

Cheryl A. Banko


1960 - 2019
Cheryl A. Banko Obituary
Cheryl A. Banko, 59, of East Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1960, in McKeesport, daughter of Darlene Stewart and the late Richard M. Banko. Prior to her retirement, Cheryl was a deli clerk for Shop 'n Save. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph Stewart Sr. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Amanda) Nguyen; daughter, LeeAnn Nguyen; brother, Joseph (Iris) Stewart Jr.; sister, Deborah (William) Lubatti; grandchildren, Anthony, Orin and Aiden; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 18, 2019
