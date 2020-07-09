Cheryl Ann (Janos) Fisher, 72, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Select Specialty Care Hospital, Latrobe. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Edward S. and Irene (Kuchar) Janos. Cheryl was instrumental in organizing the Sewickley Area Class of 1965 High School Reunion. She was a member of the Irwin Sportsmen's Assoc. and the St. Joseph Polish Club of Westmoreland City. Surviving are her husband, James Lewis Fisher; two sons, Timothy Fisher and his wife, Heather, of Voluntown, Conn., and Jason Fisher and his wife, Megan, of Rillton; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Jordan, Joseph, Justin, Elizabeth, Delaney and Landon; one brother, Robert Janos, of Smithton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Due to the fact that one of Cheryl's family is effected by Marfan Syndrome, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.