1/1
Cheryl A. Fisher
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann (Janos) Fisher, 72, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Select Specialty Care Hospital, Latrobe. She was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Edward S. and Irene (Kuchar) Janos. Cheryl was instrumental in organizing the Sewickley Area Class of 1965 High School Reunion. She was a member of the Irwin Sportsmen's Assoc. and the St. Joseph Polish Club of Westmoreland City. Surviving are her husband, James Lewis Fisher; two sons, Timothy Fisher and his wife, Heather, of Voluntown, Conn., and Jason Fisher and his wife, Megan, of Rillton; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Jordan, Joseph, Justin, Elizabeth, Delaney and Landon; one brother, Robert Janos, of Smithton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Due to the fact that one of Cheryl's family is effected by Marfan Syndrome, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Marfan Foundation, 22 Manhasset Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved