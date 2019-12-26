|
Cheryl A. (Dobinsky) Smith, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Greensburg. Mrs. Smith was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Washington, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Mary Andrikanich Dobinsky. Cheryl was a member of United Methodist Church of New Stanton. She had been employed for more than 30 years as a resident assistant with Valley Community Service of RuffsDale. Cheryl was a great cook and an exceptional baker, but most of all she enjoyed doing things with her family, especially attending the activities of her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving and devoted family: her husband of 53 years, Kenneth R. Smith; her children, Victoria (Keith) Gilpin, of Downingtown, Connie (Harry) Findley, of Derry, and Richard (Julie) Smith, of Greensboro, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Kayla Gilpin, Christian (Kerrie) Thompson, Erica Smith, Elizabeth Short, Derrick Smith, Sarah Short and Jacob Short.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday immediately following the visitation in the funeral home. Interment will be in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 26, 2019