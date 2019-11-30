Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Hegyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl D. Hegyes


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl D. Hegyes Obituary
Cheryl D. Hegyes, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Viola Burzawa Pravlik. Mrs. Hegyes was a 1967 graduate of Southmoreland High School and she received her business degree from Robert Morris University. Cheryl worked as a secretary for various companies over the years, including Westinghouse, Dr. Elawar in Mt. Pleasant and the former Transfiguration Catholic School in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Hegyes; two sons, Michael J. Hegyes and his wife, Melaney, of Bear Rocks, and Scott E. Hegyes, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a grandson, Michael A. Hegyes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -