Cheryl D. Hegyes, 69, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Viola Burzawa Pravlik. Mrs. Hegyes was a 1967 graduate of Southmoreland High School and she received her business degree from Robert Morris University. Cheryl worked as a secretary for various companies over the years, including Westinghouse, Dr. Elawar in Mt. Pleasant and the former Transfiguration Catholic School in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and current member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Richard M. Hegyes; two sons, Michael J. Hegyes and his wife, Melaney, of Bear Rocks, and Scott E. Hegyes, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a grandson, Michael A. Hegyes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019