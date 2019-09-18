|
Cheryl Slivka, 68, of Harrison City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Braddock, to the late John and Henrietta (Dudek) Dahmen, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Fresch. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Slivka; two daughters, Kim (Jay) Johnson and Tammy (George) Slater; three grandchildren, Billy Siefert, Logan Wright and Kira Wright; two sisters, Marlane Dahmen Miller and Beverley (Bob) Popelas; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019