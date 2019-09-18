Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Slivka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Slivka


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Slivka Obituary
Cheryl Slivka, 68, of Harrison City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Braddock, to the late John and Henrietta (Dudek) Dahmen, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Fresch. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Slivka; two daughters, Kim (Jay) Johnson and Tammy (George) Slater; three grandchildren, Billy Siefert, Logan Wright and Kira Wright; two sisters, Marlane Dahmen Miller and Beverley (Bob) Popelas; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now