Cheryle J. (Joseph) Ansell, 74, of Connellsville, formerly of RuffsDale, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Cheryle was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George Francis Joseph and Betty (Richter) Joseph Pontorero. She was married to Lloyd E. Ansell, who passed away April 25, 2014. Cheryle was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a faithful member of Vanderbilt Church of Christ and worked as a secretary for the Yough School District for many years, until she retired and then worked seasonally at Scarry Tax Service in Connellsville. Cheryle enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, helping on the farm with the horses, and attending sporting events to show support for her beloved family members. Cheryle will be sadly missed by her loving family: her two children, Cherie Caldwell and husband, Joshua, of Grinstone, and George J. Harvey and wife, Trudie, of Connellsville; her three grandchildren, Sophie Caldwell, Erin Harvey Glenn and husband, Justin and Slade Harvey; her three stepchildren, Chris Ansell (Lora), Justine Whyte (Ed) and Misty Cravens; her two stepgrandchildren, Christopher Ansell and Shaughn Cravens; her two sisters, Coleen Joseph, of Connellsville, and Dr. Laurie Joseph (Rich Holan), of Acme; her brother, John Joseph (Rose), of Connellsville; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300/ www.fergusonfunerals.com
/ GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Greg Pelc officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery. The family extends their appreciation to Cheryle's loving friends, Andrea Ansell, Carol Ansell and Kathie McGill.