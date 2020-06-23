Chester G. "Gil" Stanislawczyk, 68, of Greensburg (Hempfield Township), died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born April 29, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Chester Carl and Nathette Jean (Pfister) Stanislawczyk. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a masonry worker for Liberty Fuel of Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Charles Stanislawczyk, on Nov. 11, 2016. Surviving are his wife, June Sullenberger; a brother, Ronald C. Stanislawczyk and his wife, Patty, of Whitehall; nieces and nephews, Kristina (David) Raynes, Tricia (Andrew) Van Meter, Ronald Stanislawczyk III, and Samantha Stanislawczyk; great-nieces and ?nephews, Kathryn and David Raynes, Lucas Van Meter, and Rilynn Stanislawczyk; stepchildren, Thomas Sullenberger and his wife, Danielle, and Dyanne Gordon and her husband, Bob; stepgrandchildren, James, Brooke "Little Stream," Paige Sullenberger, and Kayleigh, Zachary and Ben Gordon. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where the service will be held. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 960 Penn Ave., Suite 1000, Pittsburgh PA 15222, or Polycythemia Vera, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.