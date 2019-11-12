|
Chester M. Leonard, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home after years of battling Parkinson's disease and multiple strokes. He was born June 9, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late William A. and Gretta S. Smitley Leonard. Chet was a 1946 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He was employed as a shipping supervisor for Bryce Brothers Glass Co., later Lenox, for more than 41 years. He also served as the manager-sexton and president of the board of the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association for more than 18 years. In 1999, Chet participated in the Rev. Billy Graham Crusade in Latrobe, where he assisted as a security guard. He was a member of United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlyn "Molly" Simpson Leonard, with her, they had and will forever have a love that goes on forever; three children, Kenneth Leonard and his wife Stephanie, of Florida, Shirley Ruffner and her husband Larry, of Florida, and David Leonard and his wife Wendy, of Ruffsdale; two stepchildren, Barry Lender and his wife Connie, of West Newton, and Carole Clarke and her husband Jeff, of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Tina, K.J., Brandon and Brittany; three step-grandsons, Michael Lender, who he loved and depended on for all of the things that he was unable to do (Michael and his mother Connie were Chet's caregivers for more than a year and a half; the two of them did everything for Chet), Brian Clarke and his wife Jessica and Matthew Geyer; and one sister, Donna Cyktor and her husband George, of Hopwood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Myra Rimlinger and Leona Smith; brother, Thomas Leonard; and brothers-in-law, Robert Smith and Kenneth Rimlinger.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Bob Ellson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant in memory of Chester M. Leonard. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Excela Hospice, especially Dary Ann, Jackie P., Jackie K., Lori, Stephanie and Tammy, for their excellent care of Chet and also thanks to his good friends and care helpers, Rae, Jan, Lexie, Heather and Sandy. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019