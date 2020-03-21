|
Chester Paul "Chet" Bauman, loving husband and father of four children, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 91. Chet was born March 20, 1928, in Youngwood, to Simon and Esther (Newhouse) Bauman. Chet served in the Army and was stationed in Japan during the post-World War II occupation. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1947, Chet worked as a lab chemist at Robertshaw Controls, in New Stanton, for 46 years. Chet also owned and operated a television sales and service business in Youngwood from the early 1960s until 1985. In Year 2000, Chet and his wife Elfa (Mosch-Ovitsky) relocated to Sun City, Ariz., to enjoy their retirement years. Chet had a passion for golfing, dancing and the outdoors where he enjoyed camping, hiking and countless hours bodysurfing wherever water and waves would be found. Quite simply, he was known for his enthusiasm for keeping active ? at work, at home and most certainly at leisure. Chet was preceded in death by his father, Simon, his mother, Esther, his brother, Jack, and his sisters, Marian and June. He is survived by his wife, Elfa, his four children, Gwen, Robert, Eric and Todd, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service was held Monday, March 16 2020, at the Peace Lutheran Church, in Peoria, Ariz. Chet's remains were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. In lieu of any flowers or gifts, Chet's family requests that donations instead be made in his name to Sunshine Service of Sun City, Ariz., via their website at https://sunshineservice.org/donations.