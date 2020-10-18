1/1
Chester T. Fiedor
1947 - 2020
Chester T. Fiedor, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mountain View Senior Living Center, Greensburg. Mr. Fiedor was born April 23, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph and Blanche Malek Fiedor. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish of Mt. Peasant. Chet was a graduate of Southmoreland High School. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Chet had been employed by ABB of Greensburg and then retired from SCI of Greensburg as a prison clerk. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching and supporting all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. He is survived by his loving family: his children, Todd (Lisa) Fiedor, of Greensburg, and Kelly (Jay) Caruso, of West Homestead and their mother, Beverly McCarrell, of Oakmont. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jaclyn, Julie, Jordan and Joseph Fiedor and John, Isabella, and Michael Caruso. Chet is also survived by his brother and sisters, Joseph Fiedor, of Scottdale, Barbara (Leo) Rudnick, of Scottdale, Stella (Floyd) Webster, of New Cumberland, W.Va., and Bernadette (Lester) Brownfield, of Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Eugene Fiedor, Mercedes Patterson and Blanche Kubicko. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A prayer service will be held immediately following visitation in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by Chet's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Following the covid-19 guidelines, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed and facemasks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Interment with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446 will be in Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
OCT
21
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
