1/1
Chick Cicconi
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chick Cicconi, former mayor of Ligonier, died of heart failure on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was 90 years old and suffered from amyloidosis, an incurable disease that attacks the body's organs and tissue. He was born on the 4th of July, 1930, in Latrobe, the son of the late Gilbert L. and Josephine Baum Cicconi. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Loretta McGrath, and a brother, Gilbert A. Cicconi. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Ligonier. A graduate of Latrobe High School, he and his wife owned and operated a Clover Farm Store in Stahlstown for eight years. In 1958, he became a Nationwide agent and sold the store. His family moved to Ligonier in 1964 and he became involved in local government in the late '60s. He held many positions including mayor, councilman, zoning officer and zoning hearing board chairman, with his last council term ending Dec. 31, 2017. Chick had a Nationwide Agency in Ligonier for 36 years. He not only took pride in his business, but truly treasured the friends he made during his time in business. Over the years, his insurance expertise and salesmanship led him to be named the top life insurance agent for Nationwide Life Insurance Company in 1974. He was a Red Cross volunteer, serving as blood chairman and board member of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter, a board member of the Johnstown Regional Red Cross and was their Apheresis recruiter. In 1995, he was named the Individual Volunteer of the year by the American Association of Blood Banks at a ceremony in New Orleans. Chick was also a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and for several years was co-manager of Grocers Fight Cancer at Giant Eagle Stores in Ligonier and Latrobe. He was the current president of the former United Lutheran Society, now a part of the GBU Financial Life. He was named 1997 Fraternalist of the Year Runner-Up by the National Fraternal Congress of America and in 1998, awarded Fraternalist of the Year by the Pennsylvania Fraternal Congress. He was a member of Ligonier Lodge No. 331 Free and Accepted Masons. Chick was always proud to dress as Uncle Sam and ride his flag-painted Honda in local parades and events. The job that he enjoyed the most, for nearly 20 years, was being the Ligonier Santa at Light up Night and during the Christmas season. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Robb Cicconi; and two daughters, Debbie Shock, of Little Elm, Texas, Cindy Cicconi-Ernst, of Macungie Pa; and one son, Robert M. Cicconi and friend, Terri Orazio, of Ligonier. Chick is also survived by eight grandchildren, the Rev. Kevin Shock (Lisa Bahr), of Howard, Pa., Kelly (Robbie) Hughes, of The Colony, Texas, Stefan (Aja) Ernst, of Allentown, Caleb (Kristin) Ernst, of Garland, Texas, Morgan (Mark) Rotz, of Easton Pa., Rhiannon Cicconi, of Sarasota Fla., Jenifer Cicconi, of Ligonier, and Karly (Eric) Chesla, of New Florence; and 12 great-grandchildren. If you wish to remember Chick, please do it with a deed, kind word or just a smile to someone who may need it. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
Eleanor, My heart hurts! Chick was such a role model to me in business and in life. His spirit was brighter than the sun! He spent his entire life making everyone smile! He will be missed more than words could ever express! God bless! Renee (Siegel) Rothwell
Renee Rothwell
Friend
August 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So Proud to have a Mentor like Chick. It was My Honor to have known him
RICK GOSWICK
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved