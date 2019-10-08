Home

Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-6183
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
Mary Street
Belle Vernon, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
Mary Street
Belle Vernon, PA
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
Mary Street
Belle Vernon, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
Mary Street
Belle Vernon, PA
Chrisia J. Johnston


1968 - 2019
Chrisia J. Johnston Obituary
Chrisia J. Simkovich Johnston, 51, of Smithton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. Born April 2, 1968, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Dr. Alex Simkovich, of Ligonier, and the late Patricia McCormick Simkovich. A resident of Smithton for the past five years, Mrs. Johnston was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, the church choir, and served on parish council. Chrisia was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), was employed as a nanny for close family friends, and enjoyed horseback riding, baking, knitting, going to the theater and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Johnston, to whom she was married for three years; son, Paul Simkovich and fiancee Rebekkah Gresh, of Belle Vernon; stepchildren, Derek Johnston and April Johnston-Berkes and husband Dave; and two brothers and sister-in-law, Greg Simkovich and Don and Cindy Simkovich.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Mary Street, Belle Vernon. Parastas services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Relatives and friends will gather directly at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church for 10 a.m. funeral services on Wednesday with the Very Rev. Stephan Gresh officiating. Interment will take place in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2019
