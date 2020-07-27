Christian Francis Shugars, 22, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 1, 1998, in Latrobe, he was a son of Melanie V. (Shugars) Ribblet and her husband, Harry "Bud" Ribblet III of Blairsville. Christian graduated from Derry Area High School, where he was a member of the cross-country team and the Derry FFA. He also was a member of Westmoreland 4H and showed livestock projects at Derry Township Agricultural Fair, Westmoreland Fair, and the PA Farm Show. He loved the outdoors, from simple walks in the creek with his "boys" to riding quads and horses. Fishing was his favorite sport. One of his cherished times was a fishing trip with his great-grandfather Francis, grandfather Jerry, brother Josh, and uncles and cousins. While his "boys" Diesel and Turbo were his pride and joy, his love of riding his motorcycle was second to none. Christian was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Paul and Catherine Short; and a cousin, Amanda Dias. In addition to his parents, Christian is survived by his brothers and sisters, Joshua Shugars, of Homer City, Blake Ribblet, Gretchen Ribblet, Patrick Peterman, Charity Peterman, Andrew Ribblet, and Anna Ribblet, all of Blairsville; his grandparents, Jerry and Barbara Shugars and Harry and Jane Ribblet all of Blairsville; his great-grandparents, Francis and Patricia Shugars, of Latrobe; his friend and roommate, Cory Harman; and his "boys," his dogs Turbo and Diesel. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Grace Bible Church, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Bible Church, with the Rev. Jason Losier officiating. Interment will be private. Please adhere to current CDC and state medical guidelines while visiting the church. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
