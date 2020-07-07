Christina Denning

Christina Mellon Denning, 86, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Burnsville, N.C. Tina was born in Irwin, to Elma Mary Brim Mellon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Audley Yale Denning Jr. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Anna Mellon Bolam. Surviving was her children, Audley Denning III, of Derry and wife, Marge; Charmaine Denning Gentz, of Roan Mountain, Tenn. and husband, Robert, Sharon Denning, of Burnsville, N.C., Janet Denning Hertzog, of Watauga, Tenn. and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Corrie Hertzog Gentry, Justin Hertzog, Jeremiah Loughner, Jackie Denning and Rosie Denning; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Hertzog, Nathaniel Loughner, Tatyana Loughner and Alex Loughner. She is also survived by her sister, Elma Mellon DeVinney, of Spring Hill, Fla. Tina was a beautiful person. Not just physically, but also in the countless ways she contributed her time and endless talent to those in need, whether volunteering to tutor adult literacy students and struggling children in her community, or making many, many quilts for veterans and children. She spent her life helping others. She was extremely curious and continued to learn challenging new things all throughout her life. She was truly inspirational in so many ways, but her love and loyalty towards her family was her greatest strength. We love her and will always remember the tenacious and dignified way she faced life and death. A private family celebration of life took place Thursday, July 2. There will be no public memorial service due to the current pandemic.



