Christine Adina (Prah) Geckle, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. Ms. Geckle was born June 18, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of YeVonne Sprung Prah, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late William Prah. Christine worked as a dietary aid, employed at Caritas Christi the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, Greensburg. She is survived by her loving family: her mother, YeVonne Sprung Prah; by her uncle, Terry Sprung, of Delaware; and by her cousins, Robert Sprung, of Mt. Pleasant, and Stephen Sprung, of Scottdale. She is also survived by her niece, Katie Dreves, of Masontown; her great-niece, Hannah; and her great-nephew, Dominic. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pepita Westerman (1991); and her uncle, Wayne Sprung (2019).
As per Christine's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019