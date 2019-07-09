Christine A. (Wilson) Ponko, 70, of Latrobe, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 17, 1949, in West Newton, a daughter of the late Benjamin R. and Alice L. George Wilson. She was a 1967 graduate of West Newton High School and a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Christine loved going to the casino and pampering her "grand pup", Barney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Bernard "Jay" Ponko, on Sept. 20, 2018. She is survived by her two daughters, Tara M. Becker (Jeremy), of Youngwood, and Aleisha M. McAteer (T.J.), of North Huntingdon; brother, Ben Wilson (Holly), of West Newton; sister, Donna Yemc (Mickey), of Yukon;and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Christine from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Christine's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 10, 2019