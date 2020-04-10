Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Christine Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Coffey


1988 - 2020
Christine Coffey Obituary
Christine (King) Coffey, 31, of Indiana, Pa., sadly passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Christine was born in New Kensington on Aug. 6, 1988. She was a 2006 graduate of Greater Works Christian School. She was employed at Brookdale Senior Living in Latrobe, where she lovingly cared for her patients and considered her co-workers to be among her dearest friends. Christine had a soft spot for all animals and could easily be convinced to adopt "just one more" dog or cat. When she wasn't snuggling a furry friend, she could be found cooking up a storm, crafting or throwing a lavish party. Christine is survived by her loving partner, Doug Karlovich, of Indiana, Pa.; son, Patrick Coffey, born in Pittsburgh; parents, Dave and Cher King, of Greensburg; maternal grandmother, Kathryn "Ne-Ne" Mears, of Greensburg; paternal grandmother, Clare King, of Proctorville, Ohio; brother, Dave (Missa) King, of Lincoln, Calif.; sister, Kathryn (David) Pusey, of Wilmington, Del.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to public health limitations, there will be no public visitation or service. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. For online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
