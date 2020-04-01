|
|
Christine E. Damico, 63, of Slickville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Pittsburgh. Christine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church, Slickville. Christine will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, David Damico; son, Billy Getchell; daughter, Janice Sloan and her husband, J.R.; brother, Jan Oleszewski; and cherished granddaughter, Isabella. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Services will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.