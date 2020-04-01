Home

Christine E. Damico


1956 - 2020
Christine E. Damico Obituary
Christine E. Damico, 63, of Slickville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Sept. 22, 1956, in Pittsburgh. Christine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church, Slickville. Christine will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, David Damico; son, Billy Getchell; daughter, Janice Sloan and her husband, J.R.; brother, Jan Oleszewski; and cherished granddaughter, Isabella. Respecting the family's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. Services will be held at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
