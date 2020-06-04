Christine "Chris" Elaine Franks, 69, of Acme, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant. She was born July 22, 1950, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Louis Walter and Evelyn Marie Balsley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker, and member of Christian Life Assembly Church, Melcroft. She was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1968. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Richard "Dick" E. Franks Jr. She is survived by her four children, Edward "Ned" Franks and his wife, Theresa, of Mt. Pleasant, Laura "Lori" Franks, of Baltimore, Md., Melissa "Missy" Leapline and her husband, Bruce, of Acme, and Melinda "Mindy" Barnhart, of South Connellsville; nine grandchildren, Mason, Colin, Zachary and Larissa Franks; Kassidy and Kawlija Leapline, Alicia Franks and Blaine and Olivia Barhart; three great-grandchildren, Carson McClain, Carmen and Cody Cochran; and one brother, Steve Johnson and his wife, Carol, of Confluence, Pa. Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with a private memorial held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Brian Swan officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Christian Life Assembly Church, Melcroft. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 4, 2020.