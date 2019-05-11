Christine (Friel) Hebrank, 64, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 3, 1955, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Francis J. "Farmer" Friel and Eleanor L. "Honey" (Gorr) Friel. Christine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Throughout her life, she was a loving caregiver for her family. She dedicated her time to raising her sons and became a "soccer mom" devoted to the teams her boys played for. She was also a Wizard of Oz fanatic, with a collection of memorabilia from the movie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Joe Bush. Christine is survived by her husband, Dino Hebrank, of Latrobe; two sons, Neil Hebrank and his wife, Darbi, of Kansas City, Kan., and Steven Hebrank and his partner, Emily Baddock, of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, Weston and Archer; one sister, Dyan Bush, of Latrobe; nephews and niece, Jason Bush and his wife, Krissy, Aaron "Pete" Bush and his wife, Amanda, Wendy Hebrank and Erich Hebrank; and great-nephews and great-niece, Zachery, Kiley and Tyson Bush. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Luanne and Mike Newhouse, Amy Dempsey, and the doctors, nurses, and staff of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital's emergency department and ICU, as well as their home care and hospice program, for all of the attentive and compassionate care given to Christine.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Private inurnment will be at Unity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019