|
|
Christine (Samek) Kennedy, 52, of Trafford, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after a courageous four-month battle with cancer. Christine was born Jan. 21, 1968, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Margaret L. "Marge" Samek and the late Steve A. Samek. Christine was a member of St. Regis Church, Trafford, a graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, class of 1986, and a 1990 graduate of Penn State University, with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. She was currently a purchase manager for CCL Technologies in Greensburg for 26 years. Christine also loved watching Penn State football, traveling, cooking, chili cook-offs with friends, reading and music. In addition to her mother, Christine is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Charles W. "Chuck" Kennedy III; her siblings, Kathleen Samek and Steve Samek Jr. (Jackie); a niece and nephew, Ashley and Stephan (godson); her brother-in-law, Terry Kennedy (Karen) and nieces, Heather and Brandi; sister-in-law, Tracy Barron (Rodger) and niece, Alysa; and sister-in-law, Beth Germuska (Greg) and nieces, Megan and Kami. She is also survived by her godson, Gavin; and her dog, Roxy. The "Fabulous Aunti Chris" is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and BFFs, Becky and Sherrissa. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Regis Church, with Father George Saletrik and Father James D. Tringhese co-celebrating. Interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to UPMC Magee-Women's Research Institute and Foundation, www.mageewomens.org. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.