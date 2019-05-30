|
|
Christine L. (Stolinski) Henderson, 65, of Irwin, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 7, 1953, in McKeesport, a daughter of Paul P. Stolinski, of North Huntingdon, and the late Anna (Diamond) Stolinski. She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Kenneth M. Henderson; her son, Matthew D. Henderson; a brother, Paul Michael Stolinski and his wife, Christine Castner, of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews. Her one joy in life was raising a wonderful, loving son.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 30 to June 6, 2019