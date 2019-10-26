|
Christine M. (Brougher) Barton, 49, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home. She was born July 5, 1970, in Jeannette, a daughter of Terry "Tip" and Diane (Walters) Brougher. She was employed by UPMC as an anesthesiologist technician. She was a graduate of Penn Trafford High School Class of 1988, a graduate of Carlow College and attended Gethsemane United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doris and Raymond Walters and Blanche and John Shuster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Kevin Brougher; and the three who brought her the greatest happiness, niece, Kayla Brougher, and great-nieces, Brooklyn and Amiyah; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Three Rivers Hospice. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Wong and his staff and the staffs at UPMC East, Three Rivers Hospice and Bushy Run Pharmacy for the care they have given Christine. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
