|
|
Christine M. (Grey) Davis, 70, of Penn Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. She was born May 31, 1949, in Lansing, Mich., to the late Harold and Marcelene (Galt) Grey. Chris is survived by her beloved spouse of 53 years, Dennis; a son, John T. Davis, of Harrison City; two daughters, Kelly (Timothy) Gustafson, of Greensburg, and Jennifer (James) Jones, of Alexandria, Va.; and a grandson, Benjamin Gustafson. She was preceded in death by brother, Ronald D. Grey; and sister, Debra Ann Grey. Christine retired after more than 30 years of service at Sears and also after many years from her second career in the Clerk Of Courts of Westmoreland County. Chris was an avid walker and enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, paper stamping, gardening and baking cookies. She was also a member of the Busy Hands Sewing Group.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael P. Sikon officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be made at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019