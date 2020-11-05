Christine M. (Habarka) Schmidt, 54, of Irwin, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Transitions HealthCare, North Huntingdon. She was born Sept. 5, 1966, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Coulter) Habarka. She was employed as an office clerk for Elizabeth-Hata, North Versailles. Surviving are two sons, Andrew Schmidt and his girlfriend, Amanda Hanks, of Irwin, and Austin Schmidt, of White Oak; a brother, Patrick Habarka and his wife, Vicki, of North Huntingdon; and a sister, Kelly Gongaware and her husband, Barry, of Turtle Creek. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. To comply with the CDC, masks must to worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
