Christine M. Schmidt
1966 - 2020
Christine M. (Habarka) Schmidt, 54, of Irwin, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Transitions HealthCare, North Huntingdon. She was born Sept. 5, 1966, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Coulter) Habarka. She was employed as an office clerk for Elizabeth-Hata, North Versailles. Surviving are two sons, Andrew Schmidt and his girlfriend, Amanda Hanks, of Irwin, and Austin Schmidt, of White Oak; a brother, Patrick Habarka and his wife, Vicki, of North Huntingdon; and a sister, Kelly Gongaware and her husband, Barry, of Turtle Creek. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. To comply with the CDC, masks must to worn. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
6
Funeral service
12:30 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
