|
|
Christine (Plues) Peters, 87, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 6, 1932, in Hahntown and was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Grabiak) Plues. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Peters Sr.; a daughter, Mary Peters; a sister, Cecelia Conrad; and brothers, Joe and Russell Plues. Surviving are four children, Linda Froggatt and her husband Jim, of Westmoreland City, Janet Taylor and her husband Ed, of North Huntingdon, Eugene S. Peters Jr., of North Huntingdon, and Terry Peters and his wife Jodi, of Irwin; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Marian Morgan, of Ohio, Joan Donnelly, of Manor, and Bernard Plues and his wife Pat, of North Irwin. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.