Lower Burrell Christopher Donald Matisko, 29, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Montefiore Hospital after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 16, 1990, in Pittsburgh, to Andrew William Matisko Jr. and the late Venona Ann "Vee " (Hereda) Matisko. Chris worked in the construction field with his father and brother. Chris was a proud life member of the Lower Burrell No. 1 Volunteer Fire Company Kinloch, where he spent a lot of his time doing the one thing he loved, being a great fireman and helping others in their time of need. During this time, he held the position of the first and second assistant chief, captain and first and second lieutenant. He also held executive offices of vice president and trustee during his time of service. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Association and the Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association. Chris' second passion was playing the drums. He started playing when he was seven years old and was extremely talented, winning numerous talent shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending family functions especially in Ocean City, Md. Chris touched many people's lives. He was easygoing and very kind hearted. He would do anything for anyone who asked without hesitation. Survivors include his father, Andrew (Susanne Anderson) Matisko Jr., of Harrison City; brother, Matthew Robert (Rachel Washlaski) Matisko; and nephews, Liam and Camdyn, of Lower Burrell; grandfather, Andrew Matisko Sr.; grandmother, Ruth Hereda; aunts, Michelle (Bruce) Edwards and LourDes DeSanto; cousins, Zachary and Alexa Edwards and Ted (Nicole) Hereda; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, brothers and sisters in the fire service, and so many more. He was preceded in death by his mother, Venona Ann "Vee " (Hereda) Matisko; grandmother, Kay E. Matisko, who just passed away three weeks ago; grandfather, Robert Jaskiewicz; and best friend and cousin, Ronald Martin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lower Burrell No. 1 Fire Company, where an account has been setup to help defray funeral expenses.