Christopher G. Paliscak, 48, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 27, 1971, in Pittsburgh and was a son of George Paliscak and the late Ruth Paliscak. He was a 1990 graduate of Norwin High School and earned his master's degree from Temple University in 1995. Chris was the quarterback at Norwin High School as well as Temple University, and he was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He spent most of his career in sales with industrial packaging companies in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas. Chris is survived by his wife, Jennifer Vonderkall Paliscak; children, Juliana and Brady, of Penn Township; brothers, David (Sally) Paliscak and Daniel Paliscak; sister, Julie (Michael) Puhl; in-laws, Joe and Kathy Vonderkall; brother-in-law, Chris (Kara) Vonderkall; and several nieces, nephews and great-niece and -nephews. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sage's Army. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.