Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher H. Sowash


1927 - 05
Christopher H. Sowash Obituary
Christopher Howard "Pete" Sowash, 92, of Manor, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born May 8, 1927, in Manor to the late John and Emma (Whiteman) Sowash. When he was younger, he worked at his father's grocery store and then went on to work and retire from Jeannette Glass. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, Millard, Charles, Clark, Edmund, Morris and Robert Sowash; and sisters, Sara Sofko, Helen (Sundry) Recknor and Ruth Siegel.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Private burial will be at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manor Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 545, Manor, PA 15665.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
