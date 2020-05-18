Christopher Jay Dilick, 54, of Vandergrift (Parks Township), passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, Jan. 3, 1966, in Vandergrift, the son of Nicholas B. Sr. and Janice D. McCoy Dilick. He was an elder at Trinity Church in Vandergrift. His life was devoted to God and his family. Chris was an Army veteran. He enjoyed bow hunting, hiking, motorcycle riding and horseback riding. He worked alongside his wife, helping her with her pie business, Jenny's Sweetie Pies, by delivering the pies to local restaurants. He was a special person and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Marie Legersky Dilick; two sons, Gary C.J. Dilick and Daniel R.M. Dilick; three brothers, Nicholas B. Dilick Jr. and his wife, Terri, of Vandergrift, Robert R. Dilick and his wife, Deanna "DeDe," of Vandergrift, and Joshua M. Dilick and his wife, Trisha, of Tarentum; a sister, Jacqueline D. Franzi and her husband, Anthony, of Tinsmill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.