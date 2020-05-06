Christopher J. Walker
1978 - 2020
Christopher J. Walker, 41, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1978, in Jeannette, the son of Geary Walker and his wife, Cheryl, of Export, and Sandra (Lee) Sabados and her husband, Frank, of North Huntingdon. Chris was employed for Service Master, and he was also the owner of Walker Glass Company, of Herminie. Chris was an amazing father to his loving son and was the happiest with the time they spent together playing and watching hockey. He was preceded in death by a brother, Chad Walker. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Mason Walker, of North Huntingdon; half brother, Joshua Walker, of Export; his wife, Samantha (Gustovich) Walker; and his grandmother-in-law, Grandma Nancy "Nana" Morosini. There will be no viewing or services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the family for establishing a trust fund for Mason. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 6, 2020.
