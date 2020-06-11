Christopher J. Walker
1978 - 2020
Christopher J. Walker, 41, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 21, 1978, in Jeannette, the son of Geary Walker and his wife, Cheryl, of Export, and Sandra (Lee) Sabados and her husband, Frank, of North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Mason Walker, of North Huntingdon, half brother, Joshua Walker, of Export; his wife, Samantha (Gustovich) Walker, and his grandmother-in-law, grandma Nancy "Nana" Morosini. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at which time a memorial service will be held at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for establishing a trust fund for Mason. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
