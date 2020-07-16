Christopher Michael Conway, 30, of Pittsburgh, died suddenly Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Xanthia Saganis, loving son of Timothy P. and Kim M. (Dugas) Conway, dear brother of Laurie (Joshua May) Conway, grandson of Jean (late Daniel G.) Conway and Jean (late Donald Joseph) Dugas, son-in-law of Theodore (Tonni) Saganis and brother-in-law to Aleah (Joseph) Streiff. Chris attended Chartiers Valley High School (2004-2008) and Robert Morris University on full academic scholarship. He wanted to work in the medical field to spend his life helping others. In 2018, he joined the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and became a firefighter and EMT for the city he loved. Chris proudly served the city from Engine 20 in Hays. His family and friends felt that he was made to be a firefighter because of his physical strength, medical knowledge and compassion. Chris had a wide variety of interests and talents, and he excelled at everything he attempted. He loved playing sports, including football, hockey, golf, track and field, pickleball and skateboarding. With a natural musical talent, he played saxophone, guitar, and sang beautifully. Chris was also brilliant academically; he spent much time contemplating philosophy, religion, rhetoric, physics and morality. Being a new homeowner, Chris enjoyed creative home projects, building furniture and other wood working. He and his wife were always pleased to host parties and dinners at their home; being surrounded by friends and family brought Chris joy. Chris had an honest, selfless, gentle spirit full of caring. He loved all animals, and animals always loved him. He was truly devoted to his Siberian Husky, Samson, who was his pride and joy. Chris had rock-solid values and knew what was important in life. His favorite thing of all was to be at home, relaxing with his wife and petting his dog. He was grateful for all he had and cherished every good thing in his life. Friends will be welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Scott Township. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wesley Family Services, 221 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15221; or to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, we are adhering to the Pennsylvania/CDC guidelines for the use of facial masks and social distancing. www.slaterfuneral.com
.