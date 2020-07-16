1/1
Christopher M. Conway
Christopher Michael Conway, 30, of Pittsburgh, died suddenly Monday, July 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Xanthia Saganis, loving son of Timothy P. and Kim M. (Dugas) Conway, dear brother of Laurie (Joshua May) Conway, grandson of Jean (late Daniel G.) Conway and Jean (late Donald Joseph) Dugas, son-in-law of Theodore (Tonni) Saganis and brother-in-law to Aleah (Joseph) Streiff. Chris attended Chartiers Valley High School (2004-2008) and Robert Morris University on full academic scholarship. He wanted to work in the medical field to spend his life helping others. In 2018, he joined the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and became a firefighter and EMT for the city he loved. Chris proudly served the city from Engine 20 in Hays. His family and friends felt that he was made to be a firefighter because of his physical strength, medical knowledge and compassion. Chris had a wide variety of interests and talents, and he excelled at everything he attempted. He loved playing sports, including football, hockey, golf, track and field, pickleball and skateboarding. With a natural musical talent, he played saxophone, guitar, and sang beautifully. Chris was also brilliant academically; he spent much time contemplating philosophy, religion, rhetoric, physics and morality. Being a new homeowner, Chris enjoyed creative home projects, building furniture and other wood working. He and his wife were always pleased to host parties and dinners at their home; being surrounded by friends and family brought Chris joy. Chris had an honest, selfless, gentle spirit full of caring. He loved all animals, and animals always loved him. He was truly devoted to his Siberian Husky, Samson, who was his pride and joy. Chris had rock-solid values and knew what was important in life. His favorite thing of all was to be at home, relaxing with his wife and petting his dog. He was grateful for all he had and cherished every good thing in his life. Friends will be welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Township, PA 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Scott Township. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wesley Family Services, 221 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15221; or to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, we are adhering to the Pennsylvania/CDC guidelines for the use of facial masks and social distancing. www.slaterfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
JUL
18
Burial
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
What a wonderful story of Christopher's accomplishments, loves and caring personality. He has been taken to soon. Xani and family we are thinking and praying for you during this terrible time. Hugs and Love to you all.
Mark & Kathy Cross
Mark & Kathy Cross
Family
July 15, 2020
I pray that the good Lord above consoles your family at this very sad time. Special prayers for Xani and the Saganis family too.
Peg Cochran
Friend
July 15, 2020
Xani, You were so excited for us to meet Chris. He shook Uncle Rick's hand and said "Pleased to meet you sir." You introduced me...I got a bear hug and a "Nice to meet you Aunt Dawn"....stole my heart right then and there in your Mom's backyard. God bless you sweetheart. Chris...God rest you gentle and sleep you sound.
Dawn Kotowski
Family
July 15, 2020
Xani, I'm so very sorry for your loss. I'm praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Pam Giesler and family
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Xani, I'm so very sorry for your lost. I'm praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Pam Giesler and family
Family
July 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest sympathies to the Conway family.
Patty Gardner Cook
Friend
July 14, 2020
Our condolences and sincere sympathies to the Conway family. We are always saddened when we lose one of our own. We will keep you and Christopher in our prayers. God Bless!
Treasurer-Emeritus
Veteran Fire Fighters of Pittsburgh
JOHN COOLEY
Friend
