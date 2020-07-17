1/1
Christopher P. Marts
1980 - 2020
Christopher Paul Marts, 40, of Trafford, died unexpectedly in his sleep Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born April 8, 1980, in Pittsburgh, son of Lloyd E. and Debra A. Litzinger Marts, of Trafford. Chris was a 1998 graduate of Gateway High School in Monroeville. He had a love of reptiles, of which he had many growing up. His summers were filled with swimming, baseball, and skateboarding with his many friends. Chris had another family with his coworkers at Dick's Diner in Murrysville. Chris was a phenomenal uncle who enjoyed entertaining his nieces and nephews. He was funny, he was kind and compassionate. He would help anyone who was struggling with life. He left a positive footprint in many people's lives. Chris left us way too soon. He will be missed by many. Chris would want us to celebrate his life, not his passing. God had a plan for him. In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his two brothers, Joshua L. (Sarah) Marts, of Pitcairn, and Michael A. (Leanna) Marts, of Plum; three nieces, Jillian, Stella and Gracelyn; and three nephews, AJ, Kevin and Luca. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a blessing service will follow at 7:30 p.m. The celebration of Chris' life will be held at noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at HOPE 4 in Banco Business Park, 2000 Commerce Loop, Suite 2100, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, we are adhering to the Pennsylvania/CDC guidelines for the use of facial masks, social distancing and limiting the visitation and service to 25 people. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HOPE 4, 2000 Commerce Loop, Suite 2100, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, or Christopher's Family at 762 State Route 130, Trafford, PA 15085. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 17, 2020.
