Christopher R. Davis, 52, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Excela Frick Hospital. He was born Jan. 13, 1968, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Edmund G. Davis and the late Mary Ann (Harouse) Davis. Chris was a member of the St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Trauger, and was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He enjoyed a good phone call and family gatherings, especially family picnics at Mammoth Park. In addition to his mother, Chris was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sue Davis. Chris is survived by two sisters, Jennifer (Eric) Suroviec, and Jessica M. Davis. A special thanks goes to the ICU staff at Excela Frick Hospital. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. A parastas service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Alexander Shutt, OSB, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chris's name can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or to St. Mary's Byzantine Church.