Christopher R. Pacella, 48, of Jeannette, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 24, 1971, in Jeannette, a son of the late Ronald H. and Elizabeth (Abel) Pacella. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald F. Pacella; and grandparents, Delores and Guerino Pacella and Genevieve Garafalo. He is survived by his brother, Edward Pacella and his wife, Nadine, of Jeannette; his best friends, Tim Brown and Galen and Cheryl Keenan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial gathering will take place from 11 a.m. till noon Friday, Aug. 14, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
. The family would like to thank the ICU team and Excela Westmoreland and the CORE team for their compassionate care.