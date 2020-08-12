1/
Christopher R. Pacella
1971 - 2020
Christopher R. Pacella, 48, of Jeannette, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 24, 1971, in Jeannette, a son of the late Ronald H. and Elizabeth (Abel) Pacella. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald F. Pacella; and grandparents, Delores and Guerino Pacella and Genevieve Garafalo. He is survived by his brother, Edward Pacella and his wife, Nadine, of Jeannette; his best friends, Tim Brown and Galen and Cheryl Keenan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial gathering will take place from 11 a.m. till noon Friday, Aug. 14, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. The family would like to thank the ICU team and Excela Westmoreland and the CORE team for their compassionate care.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
