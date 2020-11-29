1/1
Christopher R. Pignoli
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher R. "Chris" Pignoli, 79, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a long illness. Born Sept. 6, 1941, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Christopher and Mary Picarsic Pignoli. Chris received his undergraduate degree from St. Vincent College and his master's in music education from Duquesne University. He was a popular music professor at CCAC Allegheny Campus. An accomplished musician and conductor, he was fluent in all woodwind instruments, specializing in clarinet and oboe. Chris was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent College and was active in their Alumni Scholarship Program. His hobbies and pastimes were vast and his talents many: Chris was an excellent tennis player and an avid golfer; he coordinated golf trips for the St. Vincent College Alumni And Friends group and loved to volunteer at the US Open Masters Tournament in Oakmont. As a broadcaster for the Radio Information Service, he shared his love of food, wine and travel with the blind and sight-impaired community through his program "Food for Thought." Chris was also for many years the proprietor of Pignoli's New, Used, Rare & Antique books. Most importantly, with his warm smile, hearty laugh, and stock of fine stories, Chris was at his best when in the company of all near and dear to him. With joy and laughter is how he will be fondly remembered. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathleen M. Perrone; children, Christopher L. Pignoli (Fawn), of Pittsburgh, Carla Cabral, of Oakland, Calif., and Beth Spicer (John), of Mamaroneck, N.Y.; grandchildren, Christopher M. and Hannah Pignoli and John and Bridget Spicer; sister, Janet Kifer, of Willingboro, N.J.; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; his friend and caregiver, Nancy Toy; dear friends Frank and Rosemary and Gabe and Karen Funaro; and his faithful companion, his golden retriever, Mikey. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica in the near future when it is safe to do so. Christopher's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, or to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Father Gilbert Burke, O.S.B. Alumni Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690, or to your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved