Christopher R. "Chris" Pignoli, 79, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after a long illness. Born Sept. 6, 1941, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Christopher and Mary Picarsic Pignoli. Chris received his undergraduate degree from St. Vincent College and his master's in music education from Duquesne University. He was a popular music professor at CCAC Allegheny Campus. An accomplished musician and conductor, he was fluent in all woodwind instruments, specializing in clarinet and oboe. Chris was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent College and was active in their Alumni Scholarship Program. His hobbies and pastimes were vast and his talents many: Chris was an excellent tennis player and an avid golfer; he coordinated golf trips for the St. Vincent College Alumni And Friends group and loved to volunteer at the US Open Masters Tournament in Oakmont. As a broadcaster for the Radio Information Service, he shared his love of food, wine and travel with the blind and sight-impaired community through his program "Food for Thought." Chris was also for many years the proprietor of Pignoli's New, Used, Rare & Antique books. Most importantly, with his warm smile, hearty laugh, and stock of fine stories, Chris was at his best when in the company of all near and dear to him. With joy and laughter is how he will be fondly remembered. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathleen M. Perrone; children, Christopher L. Pignoli (Fawn), of Pittsburgh, Carla Cabral, of Oakland, Calif., and Beth Spicer (John), of Mamaroneck, N.Y.; grandchildren, Christopher M. and Hannah Pignoli and John and Bridget Spicer; sister, Janet Kifer, of Willingboro, N.J.; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; his friend and caregiver, Nancy Toy; dear friends Frank and Rosemary and Gabe and Karen Funaro; and his faithful companion, his golden retriever, Mikey. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica in the near future when it is safe to do so. Christopher's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, or to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Father Gilbert Burke, O.S.B. Alumni Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650-2690, or to your favorite charity
.