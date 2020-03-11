|
|
Christopher R. Rugh, 37, of Glenshaw, died Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1982, in Crown Point, Ind., beloved son of Robert and Lorraine Mess Rugh. He was the devoted and loving husband for 10 years of Michelle Kay Rugh; loving father of Annie, Robbie, Evelyn, Daniel and Charlotte; brother of Michael (Krystal) Rugh, Joshua (Trina) Rugh and Ashley (Adam) Phillips; son-in-law of Robert (late Alice Dolan) Kay; brother-in-law of Beth (Kevin) DeKoster, Ed Kay, Teri (Dale) Stanley and Patrick Kay; nephew of Don (Mary) Rugh, Ed Rugh, Carol McAleer and Rose (Dave) Watkin; and is also survived by many cousins, colleagues and dear friends. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw. Chris was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was a partner, project manager and led the commercial and trading function at Exus Management Partners, working in the field of renewable energy. He loved literature, soccer, travel, exploring the world and renovation projects at home. The "Greatest Dad" to his five adoring children, Chris was extremely loyal to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Family suggests donations in Chris' memory to Aquinas Academy, 2308 W. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044, www.aquinasacademy.info. and to the family at Gofundme.com/f/the-rugh-family-fund. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.