|
|
Christopher Sean Hayward, 49, of Sewickley, formerly of Youngwood, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1970, in Donora, the son of Harry and Kay (Ross) Hayward, of Youngwood. Chris was a graduate of Hempfield Class of '89, where he ran track, and played baseball and football. He was a graduate of Westminster College Class of '93 and was in the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was the owner of Ameriprise Financial Advisors of Wexford. Chris had a passion for sports and was a founding member of the Greensburg Rugby and Westminster Rugby teams. He was also a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, Chris will be remembered by his loving wife, Jennifer (Riznick) Hayward; and his beloved daughters, Remi and Winni, all of Sewickley. He is also survived by his sister, Amy Rodgers (Tom), of Greensburg; his nephews, Gunner, Grayson and Gannon; his uncle, Wayne Hayward, of Rostraver; his aunt, Jane Yelanich, of Penn Trafford; and his cousin, Jennifer Zofcin, of Pittsburgh.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143, with the Rev. Kevin Long officiating. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Youngwood Library. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020