Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher S. Hayward


1970 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher S. Hayward Obituary
Christopher Sean Hayward, 49, of Sewickley, formerly of Youngwood, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1970, in Donora, the son of Harry and Kay (Ross) Hayward, of Youngwood. Chris was a graduate of Hempfield Class of '89, where he ran track, and played baseball and football. He was a graduate of Westminster College Class of '93 and was in the Sigma Nu fraternity. He was the owner of Ameriprise Financial Advisors of Wexford. Chris had a passion for sports and was a founding member of the Greensburg Rugby and Westminster Rugby teams. He was also a member of Sewickley Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, Chris will be remembered by his loving wife, Jennifer (Riznick) Hayward; and his beloved daughters, Remi and Winni, all of Sewickley. He is also survived by his sister, Amy Rodgers (Tom), of Greensburg; his nephews, Gunner, Grayson and Gannon; his uncle, Wayne Hayward, of Rostraver; his aunt, Jane Yelanich, of Penn Trafford; and his cousin, Jennifer Zofcin, of Pittsburgh.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St., Sewickley, PA 15143, with the Rev. Kevin Long officiating. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Youngwood Library. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -