Christopher Valesky, 23, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 24, 1996, at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh. Christopher was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg. He was an amazing big brother to all his siblings. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herman Skatell; grandfather, John Valesky; grandparents, G. Lewis and Bette Iannuzzo; and uncles, Dean Valesky, Mark Skatell and Michael Skatell. Surviving are his mother, Lisa Skatell-Valesky; father, William Valesky and wife, Michele; siblings, Angela Valesky, Dena Valesky, Armando Morton, Natallee Morton and Tyler Matis; grandmother, Evelyn Valesky; aunts, Jennifer Skatell-Knopp, Kelly Skatell and Bridget Valesky; aunt and uncle, Shari and Mike Diak; cousins, Emilee Knopp, Maryssa Skatell and Jessica Skatell; and numerous family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Christopher. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019