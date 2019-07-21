Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
1011 Mt. Pleasant Road
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Valesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Valesky


1996 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Valesky Obituary
Christopher Valesky, 23, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 24, 1996, at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh. Christopher was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg. He was an amazing big brother to all his siblings. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herman Skatell; grandfather, John Valesky; grandparents, G. Lewis and Bette Iannuzzo; and uncles, Dean Valesky, Mark Skatell and Michael Skatell. Surviving are his mother, Lisa Skatell-Valesky; father, William Valesky and wife, Michele; siblings, Angela Valesky, Dena Valesky, Armando Morton, Natallee Morton and Tyler Matis; grandmother, Evelyn Valesky; aunts, Jennifer Skatell-Knopp, Kelly Skatell and Bridget Valesky; aunt and uncle, Shari and Mike Diak; cousins, Emilee Knopp, Maryssa Skatell and Jessica Skatell; and numerous family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's favorite charity in memory of Christopher. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now