Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Church
220 Pittsburgh St.
Derry, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindie Palko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindie L. Palko


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cindie L. Palko Obituary
Cindie Lee (Ritter) Palko, 61, of Export, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, with her beloved husband by her side. She was born March 2, 1958, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Ed and Peg (Hawthorne) Ritter. Cindie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was formerly employed as a housekeeper by Redstone Highlands, Murrysville. She was a member of Harvest Church, New Derry. Cindie will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 40 years, Henry L. Palko; sister, Marcie Yobp and her husband, Jim, of Maine; brother, John Ritter and his wife, Julia, of Ligonier; niece, Madie Ritter; nephew, Clayton Ritter; and many dear friends and extended family members.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Cindie will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in Harvest Church, 220 Pittsburgh St., Derry, PA 15627, with Pastor Shawn Lyons. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cindie's memory may be made to the National Coalition of Ovarian Cancer, 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426), 214-273-4200, or ovarian.org. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -