Cindie Lee (Ritter) Palko, 61, of Export, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, with her beloved husband by her side. She was born March 2, 1958, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Ed and Peg (Hawthorne) Ritter. Cindie was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was formerly employed as a housekeeper by Redstone Highlands, Murrysville. She was a member of Harvest Church, New Derry. Cindie will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 40 years, Henry L. Palko; sister, Marcie Yobp and her husband, Jim, of Maine; brother, John Ritter and his wife, Julia, of Ligonier; niece, Madie Ritter; nephew, Clayton Ritter; and many dear friends and extended family members.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Cindie will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in Harvest Church, 220 Pittsburgh St., Derry, PA 15627, with Pastor Shawn Lyons. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cindie's memory may be made to the National Coalition of Ovarian Cancer, 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426), 214-273-4200, or ovarian.org. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019